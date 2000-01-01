Company Profile

Spirent Communications PLC provides communications technologies including networks, data centers, enterprise IT, mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things. The company operates in Networks and Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices segments. The majority of the revenue is derived from the Networks and Security segment that comprises Cloud IP, Application Security and Positioning lines of business with the aim of addressing the needs of the lab test market for Ethernet, Virtual, Data Center, applications test and timing for critical infrastructure.