Spitfire Materials Ltd (ASX:SPI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPI
- Market CapAUD62.270m
- SymbolASX:SPI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SPI6
Company Profile
Spitfire Materials Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of minerals. Its projects include Alice River Gold Project, Mulwarrie Gold Project, England Gold project, Yoda Gold project and South Woodie Woodie project.