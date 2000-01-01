Spitfire Oil Ltd (LSE:SRO)

UK company
Company Info - SRO

  • Market Cap£0.580m
  • SymbolLSE:SRO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG836741048

Company Profile

Spitfire Oil Ltd is engaged in the production of liquid hydrocarbons, including fuels and distillates, from the Salmon Gums Lignite Deposit in Western Australia.

