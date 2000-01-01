Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX:SBEV)

North American company
Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group Inc specializes in manufacturing, distribution, and sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBG operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments. The company's operations has its own vertically integrated B to B and B to C e-commerce distribution platform called Qplash, further expanding its distribution abilities and visibility. Its brands include TapouT and Salt Tequila.

