Company Profile

splendid medien AG is a Germany-based media company. It develops, produces and markets films and entertainment programs in the cinema and television, and provides services for the film and television industry. The company operates its business in two segments content and services. It's content segment covers licensing with film rights, film exploitation in cinema and home entertainment (DVD, Blu-ray disc, video-on-demand VoD, electronic sell-through EST), marketing of edutainment programs and music content as well as film production. The Services segment provides specializing in digitization / new media and dubbing.