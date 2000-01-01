Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPLK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPLK
- Market Cap$23.099bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SPLK
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS8486371045
Company Profile
Splunk Inc provides software products. Its flagship product is Splunk Enterprise and at its core is a proprietary machine data engine, comprised of collection, indexing, search, reporting analysis and data management capabilities.