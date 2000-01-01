Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

North American company
Company Info - SPOK

  • Market Cap$230.400m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SPOK
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS84863T1060

Company Profile

Spok Holdings Inc is a provider of critical communication solutions for enterprises to the healthcare, government, public safety and other industries. It offers paging services and selected software solutions in the United States and abroad.

