Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Sportradar Group AG Class A (NASDAQ:SRAD) Share Price

SRAD

Sportradar Group AG Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Application

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the global sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing.

NASDAQ:SRAD

CH1134239669

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest SRAD News