Sportshero Ltd (ASX:SHO)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SHO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SHO

  • Market CapAUD9.850m
  • SymbolASX:SHO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SHO1

Company Profile

Sportshero Ltd is an electronic gaming company. Its principal activities consist of acquisition and development of a sports gamification platform. The Australia segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Latest SHO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .