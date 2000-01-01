Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd (TSX:SPP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPP

  • Market CapCAD10.760m
  • SymbolTSX:SPP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINCA84921K1057

Company Profile

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd designs, builds and operates community-oriented cafes that provide customers from every lifestyle and culture with the quality service, light meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee.

Latest SPP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .