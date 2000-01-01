Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

North American company
Company Info - SRLP

  • Market Cap$391.950m
  • SymbolNYSE:SRLP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8493431089

Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP is a wholesale and commercial distributor engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.

