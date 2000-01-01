Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SRLP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SRLP
- Market Cap$391.950m
- SymbolNYSE:SRLP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINUS8493431089
Company Profile
Sprague Resources LP is a wholesale and commercial distributor engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.