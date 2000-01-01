Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH)

North American company
  • Market Cap$58.490m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SBPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8494311017

Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using a proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid, or SMNH, chemistry platform.

