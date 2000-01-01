Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC is a housebuilder focused on developing a mix of private and affordable housing in Scotland. The group primarily focuses on sourcing land for private housing in areas with high growth potential and progressing those developments through the planning process.It has one segment that is Housing building activity in the United Kingdom. It earns revenue from private residential properties, affordable housing, and others.Springfield Properties PLC is a housebuilder focused on developing a mix of private and affordable housing in Scotland. The company operates through two divisions: Private Housing and Affordable.