Sprint Corp Registered Shs Series -1- (NYSE:S)

North American company
Market Info - S

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - S

  • Market Cap$30.836bn
  • SymbolNYSE:S
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS85207U1051

Company Profile

A decade of operational problems has considerably diminished Sprint’s position in the wireless industry. It is now the fourth-largest carrier in the United States, serving 26 million postpaid and 9 million prepaid phone customers directly and 13 million via wholesale channels. Over the past five years, the firm’s share of the postpaid phone market has declined about 1 percentage point to 12%, leaving it about three fourths the size of T-Mobile U.S., the next smallest carrier. About 4% of sales come from the wireline unit, which provides phone and data services to the wireless unit and external customers. Japanese firm Softbank took a 78% stake in Sprint through the purchase of existing Sprint shares and a $5 billion equity infusion in 2013; it has since increased its stake to 85%.Sprint Corp is a communications company offering wireless and wireline communications products and services. It offers products and services to individual consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers.

