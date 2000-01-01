Sprint Corp Registered Shs Series -1- (NYSE:S)
North American company
This share can be held in
Market Info - S
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - S
- Market Cap$30.836bn
- SymbolNYSE:S
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS85207U1051
Company Profile
A decade of operational problems has considerably diminished Sprint’s position in the wireless industry. It is now the fourth-largest carrier in the United States, serving 26 million postpaid and 9 million prepaid phone customers directly and 13 million via wholesale channels. Over the past five years, the firm’s share of the postpaid phone market has declined about 1 percentage point to 12%, leaving it about three fourths the size of T-Mobile U.S., the next smallest carrier. About 4% of sales come from the wireline unit, which provides phone and data services to the wireless unit and external customers. Japanese firm Softbank took a 78% stake in Sprint through the purchase of existing Sprint shares and a $5 billion equity infusion in 2013; it has since increased its stake to 85%.Sprint Corp is a communications company offering wireless and wireline communications products and services. It offers products and services to individual consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers.