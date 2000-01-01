Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX)
- Market CapAUD9.500m
- SymbolASX:SIX
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINAU000000SIX0
Company Profile
Sprintex Ltd is an automotive engineering company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing patented range of Sprintex superchargers. Its main products include BMW Mini Cooper S, Honda Jazz, Jeep JK Wrangler, Jeep TJ Wrangler.