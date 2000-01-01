Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Units (TSE:U.UN)
- SymbolTSE:U.UN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorUranium
- Currency
- ISINCA85210A1049
Company Profile
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, formerly Uranium Participation Corp is an investment company managed by Denison Mines Inc. Its primary interest lies in investing in Uranium based assets, including uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride. The company stores its uranium deposits at uranium conversion or facilities.Uranium Participation Corp along with its subsidiaries is an investment company investing in uranium oxide in concentrates and uranium hexafluoride to achieve appreciation in the value of uranium.