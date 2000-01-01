Company Profile

Sprouts is an American specialty grocer, offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. The firm’s offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 23% of sales in fiscal 2019. Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for over one third of its 340 stores as of the end of fiscal 2019. All of the company’s operations are in the United States, with its stores largely located in the southern half of the country. The firm sells slightly more than 20,000 products (of which more than 90% are natural or organic), with private-label products accounting for about 14% of sales in fiscal 2019. Perishable items accounted for 58% of fiscal 2019 sales.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is US based company which operates as a specialty retailer of natural and organic food. It offers products including fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, bakery, and body care and natural household items.