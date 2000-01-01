Company Profile

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd is an exploration-stage company that is in the process of exploring its mineral properties located in Canada. The company owns an interest volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in the Great Burnt Zone, Crawford Nickel, Drumlummon Tailings located in Montana, and Viking and Kramer Properties.