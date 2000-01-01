Square Inc A (NYSE:SQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SQ
- Market Cap$27.989bn
- SymbolNYSE:SQ
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS8522341036
Company Profile
Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes.