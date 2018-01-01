Square Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Square Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ)

Square Inc Class A

Technology

Software - Infrastructure

Company Profile

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes.

