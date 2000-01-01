Squarespace Inc Class A (NYSE:SQSP)

North American company
Market Info - SQSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SQSP

  • Market Cap$3.109bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SQSP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS85225A1079

Company Profile

Squarespace Inc is an all-in-one platform for businesses and independent creators to build an online presence, grow their brands and manage their businesses across the internet. It offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. The company primarily derives revenue from monthly and annual subscriptions. Revenue is also derived from non-subscription services including fixed fees earned on revenue share arrangements with third parties and fixed transaction fees that it earns on sales made through customers' websites.

