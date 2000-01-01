SRE Group Ltd (SEHK:1207)
SRE Group Ltd is an integrated real estate developer focuses on high-quality development projects and urban renewal projects in the core areas of Shanghai, China. In addition, it also seeks to explore opportunities in urban development and renewal, medical and senior properties, and cultural tourism and innovative technology properties. The group operates through Property Development segment which develops and sells residential and commercial properties; and the property leasing segment which leases offices and commercial properties owned by the group which is classified as investment properties. It derives the majority of its revenue from Property Development segment. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Mainland China.SRE Group Ltd is an integrated real estate developer focuses on high-quality development projects and urban renewal projects in the core areas of Shanghai, China. It operates in Property Development and Property Leasing segments.