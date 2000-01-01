SRG Mining Inc (TSX:SRG)
- Market CapCAD52.910m
- SymbolTSX:SRG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA85236E1060
SRG Graphite Inc is a Canadian-based resource company focused on developing the Lola Graphite deposit, located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. Its project includes Lola Graphite deposit.