Company Profile

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc engages in investing in the natural resource sector. The company engages in asset management which includes precious metals and real assets investments, resource financing includes providing financial solutions, wealth management include providing investment opportunities in natural resource sector, resource lending for financing mining sector, Sprott capital partners which is a division for providing counsel to its clients, and Sprott resource holdings focused on holding businesses in natural resource industry.