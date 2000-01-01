Company Profile

SRHI Inc is focused on expanding the Minera Tres Valles copper mining operation in Chile and divesting its investment portfolio. It is managed by a team of resource professionals and its businesses and portfolio investments are concentrated in the mining sector. The company has two operating segments namely MTV and Corporate.Sprott Resource Holdings Inc engages in investing in natural resource sector. The company engages in asset management, wealth management, resource lending, providing counsel to clients, and holding businesses in natural resource industry.