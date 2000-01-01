Sri Trang Agro-Industry Shs Foreign Registered (SGX:NC2)
- Market CapSGD675.360m
- SymbolSGX:NC2
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- ISINTH0254A10Z14
Sri Trang Agro-Industry PLC and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of natural rubber products such as ribbed smoked sheets, concentrated latex, STR block rubber, gloves. It also provides engineering and logistics services.