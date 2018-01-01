SRJ Technologies Group Chess Depository Interest (ASX:SRJ) Share Price

Company Profile

SRJ Technologies Group PLC develops and distributes a range of weld-free coupling and leak containment solutions for pipeline and process pipework systems. The products are designed primarily for pipe repair and the emergency replacement market but can also be integrated into new pipeline builds. It operates two business units SRJ Products which offers both permanent and temporary pipe repair solutions for existing brownfield assets (opex) and for new greenfield pipeline and process pipework system infrastructure builds (capex); and SRJ Consulting which provides a path to market for its products by offering AIM consulting services that also generate revenues for the Company. It provides its services to the oil and gas industry.