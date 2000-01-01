Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems PLC develops and delivers advanced maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems, with particular expertise in Automatic Identification Systems. The company's major customers are system integrators, marine electronics companies, individual vessel operators, port owners and operators, and national authorities. The company currently operates in following geographical markets: Europe, Middle East, North America, the United Kingdom, and other. The company has developed three core system products, VTS (ports, waterways, and infrastructure), VMS (Fisheries monitoring and management) and MDM (Coastal Surveillance) systems. The company's largest end market by revenue is in the South East Asia.