North American company
Company Info - SSNC

  • Market Cap$17.761bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SSNC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS78467J1007

Company Profile

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C’s purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in Virtual Data Room solutions. With its purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services.SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc provides software and software-enabled services including SaaS to the asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, and financial advisory markets.

