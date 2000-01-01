SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North American company
Company Info - SSNC

  • Market Cap$15.410bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SSNC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS78467J1007

Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc provides software and software-enabled services including SaaS to the asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, and financial advisory markets.

