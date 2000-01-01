Company Profile

SSE is an energy holding company based in the United Kingdom. The bulk of SSE's profit comes from the company's 10.5 GW of power generation, unregulated electric and gas supply businesses, and its regulated networks business, which includes electric and gas distribution and transmission systems. The firm is also involved in smaller related businesses such as gas storage, home energy services, contracting, and oil and gas production.SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity, for production, storage, distribution and supply of gas and other energy services.