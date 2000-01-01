SSLJ.com Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:YGTY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - YGTY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - YGTY
- Market Cap$10.450m
- SymbolNASDAQ:YGTY
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorHome Improvement Stores
- Currency
- ISINKYG8406F1101
Company Profile
SSLJ.com Ltd is an integrated online-to-offline home improvement service and product provider in China. It offers consulting, designing, construction, and furnishing services as well as modern, and high-tech products.