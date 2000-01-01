SSP Group (LSE:SSPG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SSPG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SSPG
- Market Cap£2.908bn
- SymbolLSE:SSPG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGBN7C04
Company Profile
SSP Group PLC is an operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations across countries in the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. It creates and operates outlets from quick service to fine dining.