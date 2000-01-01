Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half Silver Standard's revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a significant portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Pirquitas mine in Argentina. The majority of gold production is derived from the Marigold mine, and Silver Standard's silver production is principally derived from the Pirquitas mine.SSR Mining Inc is a Vancouver-based mining company focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company is engaged in exploring gold and silver properties.