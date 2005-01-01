SSY Group Ltd (SEHK:2005)

APAC company
Market Info - 2005

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2005

  • Market CapHKD19.225bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2005
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8406X1034

Company Profile

SSY Group Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer which is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and selling of pharmaceutical products. It offers finished medicines of intravenous infusion solution to hospitals and distributors.

Latest 2005 news

Currently there for this company.