S&T AG is an IT systems and hardware components manufacturer. It also provides consulting, outsourcing and integration services in the IT sector. S&T divides its products and services into four segments which are Services DACH, Services Eastern Europe, Appliance Security, and Appliances Smart Energy. The company has presence in Austria, Poland, Romania, Russia and other foreign countries. It generates revenues from selling consulting, installation and repair services.