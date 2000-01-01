St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd (TSE:SAU)
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's sole mineral property interest, the King-king project, is located in the Philippines.