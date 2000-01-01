St Barbara Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:SBM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SBM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SBM8
Company Profile
St Barbara Ltd is a gold mining company. Its operating segment includes Leonora; Simberi and Atlantic. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold sales at the Leonora Operations comprising of Gwalia underground mine. The company has a diversified asset portfolio consisting of underground and open cut mines and exploration projects in Australia and Papua New Guinea.St Barbara Ltd is a gold mining company. It mines for gold in Leonora in Western Australia and Simberi in Papua New Guinea.