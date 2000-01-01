Company Profile

St Barbara Ltd is a gold mining company. Its operating segment includes Leonora; Simberi and Atlantic. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold sales at the Leonora Operations comprising of Gwalia underground mine. The company has a diversified asset portfolio consisting of underground and open cut mines and exploration projects in Australia and Papua New Guinea.