St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Company Info - SBM
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SBM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SBM8
Company Profile
St Barbara Ltd is a gold mining company. It mines for gold in Leonora in Western Australia and Simberi in Papua New Guinea. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold sales at the Leonora Operations comprising of Gwalia underground mine. The company has a diversified asset portfolio consisting of underground and open cut mines and exploration projects in Australia and Papua New Guinea.