Company Profile

St Barbara Ltd is a gold mining company. It mines for gold in Leonora in Western Australia and Simberi in Papua New Guinea. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold sales at the Leonora Operations comprising of Gwalia underground mine. The company has a diversified asset portfolio consisting of underground and open cut mines and exploration projects in Australia and Papua New Guinea.