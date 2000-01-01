Company Profile

St Dupont SA is a France-based company. It is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and sale of luxury goods for men and women. The company's offerings range from accessories, such as lighters, pens, jewelry, leather goods, to eyewear, watches, belts, fragrances and casual and formal attire.