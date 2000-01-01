St James House (LSE:SJH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SJH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SJH
- Market Cap£0.730m
- SymbolLSE:SJH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINGB00BHXM9D70
Company Profile
Boxhill Technologies PLC is engaged in providing payment solutions for the commercial sectors across Lottery and eCommerce. The company’s payment processing helps merchants to accept alternative payment options.