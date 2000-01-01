Company Profile

St James's Place PLC provides investment and wealth management services to individuals, trustees, and businesses. The company also sells life insurance products and offers trustee services. The firm manages assets through the selection of external managers and does not employ an in-house investment management team. The majority of the company's investments are in equities, although St James's Place also invests in fixed income, cash, property, and alternative investments. The vast majority of revenue comes from the United Kingdom.