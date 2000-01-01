Company Profile

St Modwen Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is principally engaged in property regeneration and development. Its operating segments include housebuilding activity and a portfolio of managed properties. Housebuilding activity includes acquiring residential land, increasing the land's value by conducting remediation and securing planning permissions, and realizing value through residential land sales, St. Modwen Homes, and the Persimmon joint venture. Its portfolio is comprised of commercial and residential properties, developments, and land. The majority of its operating profit from net rental income and property profits. The company's business is focused in the United Kingdom.