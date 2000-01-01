St Modwen Properties (LSE:SMP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMP
- Market Cap£734.960m
- SymbolLSE:SMP
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0007291015
Company Profile
St Modwen Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is principally engaged in property regeneration and development. Its operating segments include housebuilding activity and a portfolio of managed properties. Housebuilding activity includes acquiring residential land, increasing the land's value by conducting remediation and securing planning permissions, and realizing value through residential land sales, St. Modwen Homes, and the Persimmon joint venture. Its portfolio is comprised of commercial and residential properties, developments, and land. The majority of its operating profit from net rental income and property profits. The company's business is focused in the United Kingdom.St Modwen Properties PLC is a regeneration specialist. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the investment and development of commercial and residential properties including housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom.