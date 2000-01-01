Stabilus SA Bearer Shares (XETRA:STM)
- Market Cap€1.597bn
- SymbolXETRA:STM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
- ISINLU1066226637
Stabilus SA is a European manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its range of products comprises locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers, and electric motor drives for use in automobiles. The company's major revenue contributor is Germany and operates across three geographical segments, namely EMEA, Americas and APAC.Stabilus SA is a manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its products encompass locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers and electric motor drives for use in automobiles.