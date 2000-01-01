Stabilus SA (XETRA:STM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STM
- Market Cap€1.507bn
- SymbolXETRA:STM
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINLU1066226637
Company Profile
Stabilus SA is a manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its products encompass locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers and electric motor drives for use in automobiles.