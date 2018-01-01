Stabilus SE (XETRA:STM) Share Price

STM
Stabilus SE
European company
Industrials
Specialty Industrial Machinery
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XETR
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Stabilus SE is a European manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its range of products comprises locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers, and electric motor drives for use in automobiles. The company's major revenue contributor is Germany and operates across three geographical segments, namely EMEA, Americas and APAC.Stabilus SA is a manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its products encompass locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers and electric motor drives for use in automobiles.
XETRA:STM
LU1066226637
EUR
Loading Comparison
Latest STM News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News