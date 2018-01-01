Stabilus SE (XETRA:STM) Share Price

Company Profile

Stabilus SE is a European manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its range of products comprises locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers, and electric motor drives for use in automobiles. The company's major revenue contributor is Germany and operates across three geographical segments, namely EMEA, Americas and APAC.Stabilus SA is a manufacturer of industrial spare parts and tools. Its products encompass locking and non-locking gas springs, dampers and electric motor drives for use in automobiles.