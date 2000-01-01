Company Profile

Staffline Group PLC is engaged in the provision of recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry as well as the provision of skills training and probationary services. The company's operating segment includes Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It generates maximum revenue from the Recruitment segment. Business activity of the group is functioned through the United Kingdom.Staffline Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource service.