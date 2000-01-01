Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STAG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STAG

  • Market Cap$4.083bn
  • SymbolNYSE:STAG
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINUS85254J1025

Company Profile

Stag Industrial Inc is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial buildings throughout the United States.

Latest STAG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .