Stage Stores Inc through its subsidiary operates in specialty department stores in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The company department stores offer a brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The firm generates revenue from merchandise sales. Its merchandise range comprises of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods.