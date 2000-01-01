Stamford Land Corp Ltd (SGX:H07)
Company Info - H07
- Market CapSGD243.990m
- SymbolSGX:H07
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINSG1I47882655
Stamford Land Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment include Hotel owning and management, Property development, Property investment, Trading, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Hotel owning and management segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Australia and also has a presence in New Zealand and Singapore. Some of its properties include Macquarie Park Village, The Stamford Residences and The Reynell Terraces, Stamford Marque and others.Stamford Land Corp Ltd is an investment holding company that owns hotel and manages travel agency, engaged in trading, and property investment and development.